What are the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart system requirements? The PlayStation 5 console exclusive is due to arrive imminently on PC, and we now know what hardware we’ll need to join the titular lombax and robotic sidekick on their latest adventure. Surprisingly, you won’t need an SSD after all.

You won’t need a rig as powerful as Rachet’s gadgets to take on the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart minimum requirements. Processors better than or equal to the Intel Core i3 8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 will serve you well enough in taking on Dr. Nefarious. That is, of course, so long as your system also comes with 8GB of RAM and a GPU comparable to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

Here are the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart system requirements:



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 8100

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 75GB HDD 75GB SSD

The (double) jump to the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart recommended specs sees CPU requirements modestly rise to the Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. It’s a similar story with graphics cards too, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700. You will need double the amount of RAM, however, 16GB, to be precise.

When it comes to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart size requirements, you’ll need to free up a reasonable 75GB. We’re surprised to see that hard drives will be supported, as the console version requires an SSD, but we may have DirectStorage 1.2 to thank for that.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ray tracing PC specs

Here are the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ray tracing PC specs:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core 12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Storage 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

Nixxes Software has also provided Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ray tracing PC specs, for those of you with powerful enough hardware. However, the developers explicitly advise using upscaling technologies when using ray traced reflections, even on mighty powerful graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and AMD Radoen RX 7900 XTX.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart doesn’t launch on PC until July 26th, giving you plenty of time to upgrade your setup with some of the best graphics cards capable of Nvidia DLSS and ray-tracing.

Take the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?