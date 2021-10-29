Save $60 on the customisable Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller

Looking to enhance your gaming experience with a new controller? Tired of finding ways to make your gaming keyboard work for action games? Want to enjoy more precision in your online gaming sessions? With its customisable paddle switches and interchangeable controls, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller gives you all of that and more. Not only is it one of the best PC controllers, but right now, it’s available for less than $100 on Amazon.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate comes with a choice of thumbsticks and D pads, allowing you to swap between the different heights and shapes for your individual comfort and ease of use. On top of that, it comes with remappable extra buttons that allow you to master the most advanced techniques in your favourite games. This versatility means that the controller works for the way you play, whether you’re playing a battle royale like Fortnite, or a huge open-world RPG like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

If you enjoy long-haul gaming sessions, you’ll be pleased to hear that this controller, with its familiar Xbox design and classic Razer Chroma RGB lights, is ergonomically designed to help make sure that it remains comfortable in your hands even after several hours. It works with both PC and Xbox One consoles, and with its wired connection, there’s no need to worry about it running out of charge mid-boss fight.

If you’re looking ahead to the holiday season and wondering what might make a good gift for that gamer in your life, then the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller could be an ideal choice. Razer is a respected brand and this controller is one that most PC gamers would be delighted to get.

It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so if you’re thinking of nabbing this amazing controller while it’s on offer, make sure you don’t wait too long as the discount might suddenly disappear or the stocks could run out. Check out our Black Friday guides to find more great PC gaming deals.