Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset is 33% off on Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 has sat at the top of our best gaming headset list for some time now, thanks to its class-leading levels of performance. Now, you can upgrade your setup with the wireless version of this practically perfect peripheral, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, and save some cash to boot, courtesy of Amazon.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro can now be had for just $119.99 USD right now on Amazon, netting you a $60 / £60 saving (33%) versus its usual $179.99 price tag. UK shoppers can get in on this deal too, with the headset costing just £119.99 GBP.

Packed inside the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro are TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that deliver crisp and detailed audio, meaning you can expect your teammates’ comms and in-game audio to be clear and precise. It also features a detachable microphone and packs enough juice for up to 24 hours of gaming at a time.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this wireless gaming headset deal won’t last forever.