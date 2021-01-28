Razer’s minimalist TKL mechanical gaming keyboard is up to 28% cheaper today

What’s this? A Razer keyboard without Chroma RGB lighting? Yes, your eyes aren’t fooling you, there’s no colour customisation on this keyboard, just a simple white backlight. If you’re looking for one of the best gaming keyboards but don’t care for the ‘gamer’ aesthetic (read: colourful with hard edges), then Razer’s BlackWidow Lite is a great option and is currently discounted.

Over on Amazon US, there’s 28% off the BlackWidow Elite’s $89.99 price tag, bringing it down to $64.99. For UK customers, you can take 21% off, bringing the price of the board down to £78.76 from £99.99.

A lot of gaming keyboards opt for clicky loud switches, which aren’t for everyone – especially if others in your house don’t take too kindly to obnoxious clicking during late night game sessions. Fortunately, the BlackWidow Elite is perfect for a near-silent quality typing experience thanks to Razer’s own silent and tactile Orange switches, with added O-rings for dampening sound even further. The compact TKL layout means it’ll fit on even the smallest of setups, while giving you plenty of space for moving your best gaming mouse.

With a detachable connection cable plus its size, it’d be pretty easy to chuck this in your bag and bring it to your office every day, too.

Razer BlackWidow Lite $89.99 $64.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

We’re not sure how long this deal will be around for, so if you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard that doesn’t burst your eardrums, or just want to pick up a solid gaming keyboard that doesn’t break the bank, make sure to check out the Amazon listing.