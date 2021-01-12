New Razer Blade gaming laptops pack Nvidia’s mobile RTX 30 series GPUs

Razer took to CES 2021 to announce its latest Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops, now packing Nvidia’s brand new RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. This should brings their performance in line with the best gaming PCs, as desktop Ampere cards are already some of the best graphics cards available right now.

The new laptops can be specced with an RTX 3060, RTX 3070, or the most powerful mobile GPU available, the RTX 3080 with 8GB or 16GB of VRAM – a card which will pair perfectly with the 60Hz UHD display option on both its laptops.

The Blade 15 Advanced model will be available with three different 15.6-inch display options: a Full HD option with a super high 360Hz refresh rate, a QHD 240Hz panel, or an OLED UHD touch-display. The Blade 17 has the same screen options to choose from on its 17.3-inch display, except that its QHD panel runs at 165Hz instead. The body and thickness of both laptops remain the same as last year models, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing – they were pretty sleek looking devices already.

The CPU, which you’ll find in all configurations of the Blade 15 Advanced and Blade Pro 17, is the 16-thread i7-10875H, with a single core boost of up to 5.1GHz. Razer’s Blade 15 base model will start at $1699 / €1799, but for that price you won’t be getting the latest generation of Nvidia cards.

Of course, pricing will differ per configuration, with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model using a 360Hz Full HD display and an RTX 3070 graphics card setting you back $2599 / £2349 / €2599. A 4K display with the RTX 3080, however, costs $3299 / £3049 / €3399. The larger Blade 17 starts at $2299 / £2199 / €2399 for a 165Hz QHD screen and an RTX 3060 card, going all the way up to a pricey $3599 / £3299 / €3699 for an UHD display with a 16GB RTX 3080.

Fortunately, whichever model you buy, there will be a free M.2 slot for you to upgrade your storage with the best SSD for gaming. Both the Blade 15 and 17 will be available for preorder from the Razer website from January 12.

We can expect to see more gaming laptops released this week at CES with Nvidia’s latest mobile GPUs. And you know what new laptops mean? The previous generation coming down in price, so keep your eyes peeled.