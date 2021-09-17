The new Razer Huntsman V2 is the company’s fastest gaming keyboard

Having the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse can make all the difference between pulling off a game changing play or suffering a crushing defeat. To help you in avoiding such an unfortunate end, Razer claims to have produced the world’s fastest keyboard with its new Razer Huntsman V2, and it even has a tenkeyless TKL version.

The main draw here for the Razer Huntsman V2 is the new 2nd Generation Linear Optical switches. Straight from the snake’s mouth, the Huntsman V2 offers an impressive response time of 0.2ms and an 8,000Hz polling rate. This is thanks to Razer Hyperpolling which will ensure you make inputs with minimal delay. The switches are available in two variants, linear and clicky, which should respectively please those looking for a quieter typing experience and those that prefer the satisfying sound of a good click.

Razer has also improved the durability of its keycaps for the Razer Huntsman V2, implementing a doubleshot PBT moulding process that should help to avoid the need for replacement keycaps (we’re looking at you W, A, S, and D).

The Razer Huntsman V2 also comes with other features that you’d expect from a premium gaming keyboard of its calibre. It features Razer Chroma customisable RGB backlighting, with 16.8 million colour options, which should enable you to easily make the Razer Huntsman V2 fit within your gaming space’s aesthetic.

Other features include programmable keys with macro recording capabilities and onboard storage that allows up to five keybinding profiles. Not forgetting the multi-functional digital dial, media keys, leatherette wrist rest, and aluminium matte top plate complete with a braided fibre cable.

If you’re someone who prefers keyboards with a smaller footprint, the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL (tenkeyless) should interest you. It removes the numpad, multi-functional dial, and media keys but otherwise retains all the other functionality available in the standard model within its smaller chassis. It’s also slightly modular and features a detachable USB-C fibre cable which should help increase the longevity of the device, making replacements easy and decidedly less costly should anything go awry with said cable.

The Razer Huntsman V2 is available to order now, both from Razer and authorised resellers, starting from $189.99 USD / £189.99 GBP / €199.99. The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL is also available now, both from Razer and authorised resellers, starting from $149.99 USD / £149.99 GBP / €159.99.