The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is half price right now on Amazon

Available for less than $100, the Razer Kiyo Pro serves aspiring and established streamers alike with excellent specifications and software.

When it comes to building your streaming setup, few components are as important as your webcam, and the Razer Kiyo Pro serves as the excellent example of how transformative one can be. This premium peripheral can be yours with a massive 50% discount right now, but you’ll need to act fast.

For a long time, the Razer Kiyo Pro was top dog when it came to the best webcams you could buy. While it’s since been usurped by newer, more expensive offerings, it’s still a fantastic choice for any streamer.

It boasts video capture up to 1080p at 60 frames-per-second, with an FOV range of 80-103°, providing great image clarity and making it suitable for narrow and wide rooms alike. Improving things further is its ‘Adaptive Light Sensor’, which helps the camera maintain good capture whatever lighting setup you have in place.

Right now, the Razer Kiyo Pro can be yours for just $99.94, down from its usual list price of $199.99 for a $100.05 (50%) saving. UK shoppers can also get in on these saving shenanigans, with a similarly large price cut to £100.51.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new webcam arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.

