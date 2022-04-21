Grab the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for half price on Amazon

Investing in the best webcam possible is usually a priority for any Twitch streamer, and it could make all the difference when it comes to your content’s quality. While a premium electric eye can cost a pretty penny, even big brands like Razer like to slash prices from time to time, and its Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam is currently going for half price.

Over on Amazon US, the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam is down from $199.99 to $99.99, thanks to a 50% discount. While cheaper cams are available, the Kiyo Pro is a high-spec capture device that boasts uncompressed 1080p 60fps video, making it one of the best options for budding content creators and Twitch streamers.

While fidelity and frame rate are important, lighting is integral when it comes to video quality. The Kiyo Pro addresses this using an adaptive light sensor to ensure clarity in various environments, as well as great low-light performance that prevents graininess while enhancing detail. If you prioritise vibrant colours over high frame rates, you can also take advantage of the cam’s HDR mode, enabling you to capture richer footage at 30fps.

If you reside overseas, you can still grab the Razer Kiyo Pro for less, as Amazon UK has knocked 40% off the cam, bringing its price down from £199.00 to £119.00. Again, cheaper options are always available, but this particular webcam’s specs make it perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their current device.

Looking to grab a Razer Kiyo Pro asap? You can get the premium webcam sent to your door for free if you subscribe Amazon Prime using next day delivery. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this deal could end soon.