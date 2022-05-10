Razer launches a 58g wireless gaming mouse, the Viper V2 Pro

The snakeheaded eggheads have just unveiled the Razer Viper V2 Pro, the company’s newest competitor for the title of best wireless gaming mouse at just 58g. The company says it’s designed this new clicker “hand-in-hand with esports pros’ feedback”, boasting some upgrades over its predecessor, the Razer Viper Ultimate. That said, there are some other key differences you should be aware of before adding it to your gaming PC setup.

Aside from being shockingly lightweight, the Razer Viper V2 Pro packs a punch when it comes to other key specs you expect from the best gaming mice. The company has improved upon the design of the Razer Viper Ultimate by implementing new bespoke, optical mouse switches, a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, and better battery life.

However, some cuts have been made in order for the Razer Viper V2 Pro to achieve its featherweight status. There’s no Razer Chroma RGB to speak of and wireless charging support isn’t present here. More importantly, the two side buttons on the right side of the mouse have been cut, which may harm its ability to perform as a true ambidextrous mouse.

Check out the Razer Viper V2 Pro for yourself in the gallery below:

You can pick up the Razer Viper V2 Pro from today from the Razer store and other retailers in black or white designs, just make sure you’ve $149.99 USD / £149.99 GBP / €159.99 to spend.