Grab the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse at its lowest price on Amazon

The Razer Orochi V2 is a proper, small but mighty mouse, worthy of being pitted against higher-end competitors. So, if you’re after a great wireless gaming mouse that’s cute enough for any cozy PC gaming setup to boot, this Razer mouse has never been cheaper.

Right now on Amazon, the Razer Orochi V2 is available with a $25 discount, bringing its normal asking price of $69.99 down to just $44.99. Better still, this saving applies to the black, white, and (our personal favorite) pink colorways.

Weighing in at just under 60g, the Razer Orochi V2 floats like a butterfly, but stings like a bee with its specs. Despite its ultra lightweight properties, it doesn’t compromise on battery life, with up 425 hours on 2.4GHz and a whopping 950 hours via Bluetooth.

It even packs on-board memory profiles, so you can bring your Razer Orochi V2 anywhere and still have access to your custom keybinds, and DPI settings. It also boasts Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical Sensor, giving your aim a responsive and pixel-precise feel. Not to mention you’ll look adorable while dropping frags if you opt for the Quartz color scheme.

If you want to get your new wireless gaming mouse to your door as fast as possible, subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will this speed up delivery time for your order, but you’ll also enjoy all the free games and other benefits offered by Twitch Prime too.