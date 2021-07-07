Red Dead Online: Blood Money features multi-stage robberies

Rockstar has given us a peep at what’s coming in next week’s Red Dead Online: Blood Money update, alongside a swanky new trailer for some added flair. You’re getting oodles of fresh cosmetics, and several battle passes, as you might expect, but you’re also getting multi-stage robberies that sound a lot like GTA Online’s heists.

Blood Money is introducing a new type of work known as Crimes. They can range from simple, cloak-and-dagger style coach holdups to multi-stage robberies that’ll require you to do some kidnapping, “brutal” debt collecting, and more. You can do them as part of a posse of cutthroats or as a lone gun, so it’s up to you how you want to roleplay it.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Capitale, which you can find in hidden chests or on the remains of a foe you’ve bested. When you’re in free roam, you might also catch wind of unlocked homesteads and vulnerable camps you pick pillage for Capitale. You’ll want to save it up for the new character Guido Martelli as it’ll lead to Opportunities.

“These are dispatched by Martelli in a scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken this politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli.”

The first of these will be available on July 13 when the update launches, though we don’t know when the other two will be available.

You’re also getting a new set of passes called The Quick Draw Club. There are four of them, and they’ll arrive in consecutive instalments over the coming months. Each pass will set you back 25 Gold Bars, though you can earn that back by completing 25 ranks. If you purchase all four of them, you’ll get the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.

Rockstar has also revealed that Skill and Satchel Pamphlets previously released through the Outlaw Pass will be placed on general sale at the Fence. You’re also getting the chance to get some outfits from previous Outlaw Passes if you’ve missed out on them. These include costumes worn by “legendary members of the Van der Linde Gang like Marston’s outfit, The Clelland, Arthur’s Haraway outfit, the Dedham outfit worn by Bill Williamson, and Javier’s The Zapatero outfit”.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money is out July 13, so there’s not too long to wait.