Red Dead Redemption 2’s goodest boah has just died

Red Dead Redemption 2 has dozens of fantastic characters. From Arthur Morgan to John Marston, Dutch van der Linde to good old Hosea, the Rockstar western game is a joy, primarily, because you get to hang out with so many great folks. With Red Dead Online updates few and far between and RDR2 seemingly into its final days – especially with GTA 6 on the horizon – it’s unfortunately time for some sad news. Cain, the beloved dog who kept us company at Clemens Point, has sadly passed away. Pour one out for a Red Dead Redemption 2 legend.

Jason Barnes was a senior animator at Rockstar who worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 as the handler for Einstein, the real dog who provided motion capture for Arthur Morgan’s canine chum. Now an animation director at inXile Entertainment, Barnes shares news of his beloved pal’s unfortunate passing.

“Einstein was truly one of a kind. From the moment we met, we formed a deep bond, and it was clear that we were destined for countless adventures together. You were more than just a dog; you were a legend. Your intelligence and unwavering loyalty made you stand out above all other pups. You were there to comfort me when I was sad, to celebrate with me in moments of joy, and to lend a listening ear when I needed someone to confide in.

“Though our time together has come to an end, your memory will live on forever. Red Dead Redemption 2 may immortalize you as Cain, but it is the memories we created together that truly preserve your spirit. The lessons you taught me about loyalty, love, and living life to the fullest will never be forgotten.”

inXile Entertainment also pays tribute to Einstein, saying, “he was always a joy to have in the office, and we’re already missing him greatly.” The company shares a picture of Einstein in a full motion-capture suit.

So, next time you’re playing Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cain trots up to you, tail wagging, tongue out, make sure you give him all the pats and affection you can. Rest in peace, Einstein. You were the goodest boah.

