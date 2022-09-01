Red Dead Redemption 2 is 50% off in the Humble Bundle summer sale

Red Dead Redemption 2, the Bethesda-published action adventure game which came to PC in 2019, is now available in the Humble Bundle sale at a huge 50% discount. If you haven’t yet taken this classic game for a spin, now would be the ideal time to do so, as it doesn’t go on offer very often

Red Dead 2 certainly has a lot to offer too, with it’s massive interpretation of the Wild West giving you so much to see and explore. At the heart of it all, there’s a deeply emotive and compelling storyline driving things along. But if you prefer to spend your time playing poker, hunting animals, or encountering random strangers, then you can do that as well. It’s a game that offers many possibilities.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is just one of the many games that you can get at a hefty discount in the Humble Bundle summer sale. You can also get Batman: Arkham Collection at 85% off, Cuphead at 30% off, Saints Row: The Ultimate Franchise Pack at 69% off, and countless others. It’s a great opportunity to fill your library with any games you might be missing.

If you don’t have time to browse all of the deals yourself, we’ve picked out five of the best for you below – all fantastic games with a big chunk chopped off the price.

