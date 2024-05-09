Red Dead Redemption 2 mod completely changes the ending

Red Dead Redemption 2 stunned us all with its rich, emotional story about Arthur Morgan, an aging cowboy in the dying years of the Wild West. The game has what is, to many, the perfect ending, but a new mod has come out that changes it, giving us more time with the beloved gunslinger. Spoilers for Red Dead Redemption 2’s ending and epilogue follow.

‘Arthur’s Redemption’ is a Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that changes his fate. Rather than succumbing to his tuberculosis, Arthur makes a recovery and lives with the remnants of the gang that survived Dutch and Micah’s betrayal, giving you more time to explore the open-world game with Arthur rather than going into John Marston’s epilogue.

Once Dutch and Micah scarper, you’ll be on the hunt for any of your old friends who may actually still be alive. The mod starts off in the Beaver Hollow camp and eventually moves back to Clemens Point and beyond.

While players are generally enjoying Arthur’s Redemption, there are a few bugs to watch out for. Sometimes unexpected members of the gang will make an appearance, and your game may crash when approaching certain locations. Mod creator ‘RedPeds’ has been responsive and constructive with their suggestions for fixes, though, and these slight issues don’t seem to have dampened the overall experience.

RedPeds also recommends playing the epilogue before running this mod, because “that’s really a dope part of the game.” They confirm that “if you just want to roam with Arthur again you can use this mod.” You can download Arthur’s Redemption from Nexus Mods now.

Unfortunately, modding Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is a tricky affair, so if you’d rather skip the headache, how about some other great Western games? There are also plenty of free PC games out there.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.