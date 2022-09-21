Red Dead Redemption 2 mod adds no-bug Red Dead Online gear to campaign

A Red Dead Redemption 2 mod allows you to incorporate guns and items exclusive to Red Dead Online into Rockstar’s expansive sandbox campaign, without any of the previous worries about RDR2 bugs or glitches.

Red Dead Online features a range of weapons and items that can only be used in the western’s multiplayer mode. Though modders have previously succeeded in adding this material to the Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player experience, it has resulted in a variety of bugs and performance issues, particularly with regards to animations when performing melee attacks.

A new mod, however, used in conjunction with an older project, Red Dead Offline, allows players to utilise Red Dead Online’s exclusive content in the single-player game without dealing with any bugs or likely issues. Created by EnergiDaan, Online Content Unlocker is billed as a “native mod solution that unlocks Red Dead Online content without it breaking the story mode experience”. Full installation instructions are provided, including how to use the mod alongside Red Dead Offline. This will allow you to access Red Dead Online’s expansive weapon arsenal in the single-player experience, as well as additional clothing, horse accessories, and the legendary animal pelts that are otherwise locked to multiplayer.

Online Content Unlocker is available now at Nexus Mods and also comes with links to the original Red Dead Offline mod. As Rockstar shifts focus onto GTA 6 — the leaks from which are unlikely to be good for anyone — this is an ideal way to keep experiencing what Red Dead Online has to offer.

