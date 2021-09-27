Red Dead Redemption 2 mod pack adds fan-made parts of Mexico

While there’s plenty of land for you to roam in Red Dead Redemption 2, Mexico is somewhere you’ll have to look at from a distance. While you could visit the country in the original Red Dead Redemption, it’s not made the leap to the western game’s follow-up and, in turn, not to PC either.

That’s not too much of an obstacle for fans, though, as heaps of Red Dead Redemption 2 modders have been taking it upon themselves to restore the original game’s version of Mexico bit by bit. Now, though, there’s a more convenient way to experience all of these mods in one go.

As spotted by DSOG, Nexus Mods user Siemreaper has corralled 16 lore-friendly, Mexico-related mods from various creators into one nifty megapack. The list is set to grow, too, as Siemreaper says they’ll keep the list updated as long as they get permission from the respective original creators. You’ve got work from modders RedMaxBR, SergeantJoe, AClassySliceOfToast, and DuPz0r. We’ve reported on some of RedMaxBR’s Mexico mods before, but it’s neat to see how far everything has come.

If you’d like to download the mod for yourself, you can find it on Nexus Mods. You’ll need the Lenny’s Mod Loader and Script Hook RDR2 mods for it to work properly, though be sure to mod with caution.

Image credit: Nexus Mods / RedMaxBR