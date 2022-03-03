Red Dead Online gets another month of bounty hunting bonuses

Red Dead Online’s monthly event is looking mighty familiar to dedicated fans. Rockstar Games is stuffing March with plenty of rewards and bonuses for bounty hunting content.

Anyone with a bounty hunter licence will get double the in-game cash and reputation points on regular bounties. Legendary and infamous bounties, meanwhile, are paying out triple the usual reward. You can also get five Capitale each week by completing a free roam event. As a wee treat, you’re also getting 150 revolver cartridges and a reward for a free honour reset. If you’re new, the Bounty Hunter Licence currently has a discount of five gold bars, so now is a good time to pick one up if you haven’t already.

Various prizes are available throughout the month, too, if specific requirements are met. You can fetch a 30% discount off a bounty hunter wagon this week by completing two player bounties. Next week you can get a treasure map leading to a “haul under west” by finishing five regular, legendary, or infamous bounties.

If you’d like to see the rest of the goodies on offer, you can find everything you need to know on Rockstar’s Newswire.

The new update follows dissatisfaction from members of the Red Dead Online community. Earlier this year, players took to social media to demand more meaningful updates with new content from Rockstar. The #SaveRedOnline hashtag swiftly trended, and the movement is still prominent today. What Rockstar has planned, though, remains to be seen.

For more of the best open-world games, you can follow that link.