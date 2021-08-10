Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms is a survival mode with massive payouts

Key art for Red Dead Online's new Call to Arms survival mode

Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms mode is now live, after its announcement last week, and players are finding it a worthwhile addition to the game. This is a survival mode that challenges you to fight through multiple waves of enemies, and – for now, at least – it’s offering absolutely massive payouts even if you don’t make it through the whole thing.

You can enter Call to Arms through a telegram you’ll find at your camp lockbox. The mode has you defend against 10 waves of enemies across five maps: Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch.

You’ll also get triple gold, money, and XP from the mode this week. According to early player reports, completing all ten waves can get you as much as three gold bars, $800, and 7,000 XP – and the payouts are still great even if you don’t manage to go the distance. But if you want to make the most of your time with Call to Arms, you’ll want to dive in before those multipliers run out.

Or, you know, you could just enjoy it. For fun.

For more multiplayer games to check out, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms is a survival mode with massive payouts","type":"news","category":"red-dead-redemption-2"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Rockstar Games","genre":"RPG","title":"Red Dead Redemption 2","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC review
RDR2 PC legendary animal hunts
Play Red Dead Redemption 2