Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms is a survival mode with massive payouts

Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms mode is now live, after its announcement last week, and players are finding it a worthwhile addition to the game. This is a survival mode that challenges you to fight through multiple waves of enemies, and – for now, at least – it’s offering absolutely massive payouts even if you don’t make it through the whole thing.

You can enter Call to Arms through a telegram you’ll find at your camp lockbox. The mode has you defend against 10 waves of enemies across five maps: Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch.

You’ll also get triple gold, money, and XP from the mode this week. According to early player reports, completing all ten waves can get you as much as three gold bars, $800, and 7,000 XP – and the payouts are still great even if you don’t manage to go the distance. But if you want to make the most of your time with Call to Arms, you’ll want to dive in before those multipliers run out.

Or, you know, you could just enjoy it. For fun.

