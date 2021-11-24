Red Dead Online finally gets limited-time clothing options again

While heists and showdowns may come to mind when thinking of Red Dead Online, one thing that players actually love is fashion. There’s a whole subreddit dedicated to discussing the best looks of the moment and showing off outfits fans have thrown together. That’s why the return of limited-time clothing immediately caught my eye when Rockstar Games released this week’s Red Dead Online update post.

The last time we got limited-time clothing items in Rockstar’s Western game was before the Blood Money update, which was roughly six months ago. The selection of temporary stock is a good chance to nab a unique piece for your outfit, so you can imagine why players are keen to see it return.

While limited-time clothes are back, you’ve only got the option of four items and one outfit. This time around you’ve got the option of the Racoon Hat, Fanned Stovepipe Hat, Furred Gloves, Pelt Half Chaps, and the Tasman Outfit. It remains to be seen if Rockstar will refresh the offering with different duds.

If you’d like to see a full rundown of the update, you can check out this video from PvP Only Cat:

Rockstar Games has also added all the clothing items you’ll need to create a historically accurate gunfighter in Red Dead Online. The range of duds are hanging around until December 6 and are inspired by a video series from YouTuber Man Vs History.

Curiously, it also looks like you’re getting more Blood Money content. Rockstar shares that we’re getting Capitale boosts across all contract missions related to the update until November 29. Criminals and chests are also getting increased Capitale rewards to “help you prepare for more Opportunities”.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Opportunities are special missions that become available in the Blood Money update once you’ve done enough missions for baddie Guido Martelli.

You can read Red Dead Online’s latest newswire here. For more open-world games, you can follow that link.