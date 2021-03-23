Red Dead Online’s weekly update ups rewards on Land of Opportunities missions

It’s Tuesday in the great Wild West of Red Dead Online, which means it’s weekly reset day. Cowpokes typically mull around to see what’s new earlier on in the day as that’s when the update goes live, but Rockstar Games has since provided an official rundown we can go off.

This week there’s a swift buck to be made doing A Land of Opportunities and telegram missions. Rockstar says that rewards on both have been doubled, so it’s a decent time to make some cash. A Land of Opportunities is a series of story-based co-op missions that are multi-part and can be played by up to four players. You’re brought in to help a recent widow, Jessica LeClerk, and her partner Horley find the man who murdered her husband. Telegram missions are a more straightforward affair and are reminiscent of mobile phone missions you get in GTA Online.

If you’re looking for other ways to rack up dosh, though, you can also do some races. All of them are offering double rewards, too, so it’s a decent option if you fancy going head to head against someone else.

If you’d like to see the list in full, you can find them on Rockstar’s newswire.

If it’s the best Western games you’re looking for, though, all you have to do is follow that link, pardner.