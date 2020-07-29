RDR2 PC cheats: how to unlock and use all cheats on PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats for PC are an integral and important part of the game. As is customary with all Rockstar Games titles, it’s worth knowing them just in case you feel like blowing out some of the cobwebs that form in massive open-world games by granting yourself infinite health and ammo and trying to wipe out every bison in the game.

In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s even more important given how long some parts of the game can feel. It’s not about cheating the system, though; it’s just about giving yourself some more toys to play with when things get a little too harsh. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a tough game, one that is unrelentingly realistic, and it can be a bit of a downer. Do you know what helps spice things up a bit? Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats, that’s what.

There are a few things worth noting about the PC cheats here though. For starters, they’re all hidden away inside the game itself, which is a far cry from having to buy magazines to find them out or having to trawl through a forum like it’s the days of dial-up. Also, entering a cheat will not only disable achievements, but will also stop the game from saving as well. Which means you only ever want to do this at the end of a play session, or at least never at the beginning of one where you’re planning on making any story progress.

How to enter Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheats

Assuming the whole system is going to work in the same way it does on console, then you’re going to need to head into the Settings part of your menu. In the bottom right, there should be a prompt to go to the Cheats section. From here, you’ll be able to enter a wealth of different codes to activate effects or summon in vehicles, weapons, and so on. The best part is that once you’ve entered a cheat once, you can just toggle them on or off, so there’s no need to remember these codes.

Where to find Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheats

Obviously, there is a long list of cheats just under this part of the guide, but you can actually find these in the game itself on things like newspapers and even written on the side of furniture. For the most part, you can just enter the codes as below, but some of the codes need to be found in-game after a certain point first. We’ve split the list into those you can enter from the get-go, and those you need to actually find.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheats

Grammar matters when it comes to these cheats, so make sure you get the punctuation right, although capitalisation doesn’t seem to be quite as important.

A simple life, a beautiful death – Gives a set of basic weapons

Gives a set of basic weapons Death is silence – Gives a set of stealth weapons

Gives a set of stealth weapons History is written by fools – Gives the Gunslinger side mission weapons

Gives the Gunslinger side mission weapons Greed is now a virtue – Gives $500

Gives $500 Vanity. All is vanity – Unlocks all in–game outfits

Unlocks all in–game outfits Eat of knowledge – Teaches every crafting recipe

Teaches every crafting recipe Share – Unlocks every camp upgrade

Unlocks every camp upgrade You revel in your disgrace, I see – Sets your honor to the minimum

Sets your honor to the minimum Balance. All is balance – Sets your honor to neutral

Sets your honor to neutral Be greedy only for foresight – Gives infinite Dead Eye

Gives infinite Dead Eye Guide me better – Dead Eye level 1

Dead Eye level 1 Make me better – Dead Eye level 2

Dead Eye level 2 I shall be better – Dead Eye level 3

Dead Eye level 3 I still seek more – Dead Eye level 4

Dead Eye level 4 I seek and I find – Dead Eye level 5

Dead Eye level 5 Seek all the bounty of this place – Permanently increases your Health, Stamina and Dead Eye meters

Permanently increases your Health, Stamina and Dead Eye meters You flourish before you die – Fills your Health, Stamina and Dead Eye meters

Fills your Health, Stamina and Dead Eye meters My kingdom is a horse – Increases your horse bonding level

Increases your horse bonding level Better than my dog – Let’s you call your horse from any range

Let’s you call your horse from any range A fool on command – Makes you drunk

Makes you drunk Run! Run! Run! – Spawns a racehorse

Spawns a racehorse You want more than you have – Spawns a superior Arabian horse

Spawns a superior Arabian horse You want something new – Spawns a random horse

Spawns a random horse The best of the old ways – Spawns a stagecoach

Spawns a stagecoach Keep your dreams simple – Spawns a wagon

Spawns a wagon Keep your dreams light – Spawns a horse-drawn buggy

Spawns a horse-drawn buggy You want punishment – Gives you a Wanted Level

Gives you a Wanted Level You want freedom – Drops your Wanted Level

Drops your Wanted Level You want everyone to go away – Removes your notoriety and bounties

Red Dead Redemption 2 Newspaper Cheats

You’ll need to find the rest of these on specific newspapers after a certain point in the game. We’ve listed when for each of them.

Abundance is the dullest desire – Gives you infinite ammunition – Buy the Hanover Gazette no. 27 during or after Chapter 1.

Gives you infinite ammunition – Buy the Hanover Gazette no. 27 during or after Chapter 1. Greed is American virtue – Gives you a set of heavy weapons — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 46 after the mission Advertising, the New American Art in Chapter 3.

Gives you a set of heavy weapons — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 46 after the mission Advertising, the New American Art in Chapter 3. You long for sight and see nothing – Removes the fog from the map — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 47 after the mission Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3.

Removes the fog from the map — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 47 after the mission Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3. Virtue unearned is not virtue – Gives your maximum honor — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 48 after the mission Urban Pleasures in Chapter 4.

Gives your maximum honor — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 48 after the mission Urban Pleasures in Chapter 4. The lucky be strong evermore – Gives you infinite Stamina — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 49 after completing Chapter 5.

Gives you infinite Stamina — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 49 after completing Chapter 5. You seek more than the world offers – Fills meters and fortifies your cores — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 52 after the mission The King’s Son in Chapter 6

Fills meters and fortifies your cores — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 52 after the mission The King’s Son in Chapter 6 You are a beast built for war – Spawns a war horse — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 53 after completing the Epilogue

Spawns a war horse — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 53 after completing the Epilogue Would you be happier as a clown? – Spawns a circus wagon — Buy the Saint Denis Times no. 54 after completing the Epilogue

Hopefully, you’re all sorted to cheat and lie your way across the wild west. Sure, it’s nice to grind your way up from humble beginnings, but if you can instantly leapfrog to the role of dastardly villain then seize the opportunity with both hands – either way, we’re glad we could help.