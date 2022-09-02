Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and bugs are spoiling Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats, bugs, and mods are seemingly everywhere in Red Dead Online at the moment, with the player base for the open-world western frustrated about a perceived lack of support from Rockstar Games, which recently announced it is shifting its developmental focus towards GTA 6.

We previously reported how one Red Dead Redemption 2 player had initially been issued a ban, and then had his character reset to level 1 in Red Dead Online, after sending multiple cheater reports to Rockstar’s support desk. Now, the Red Dead Redemption 2 community is complaining of multiple bugs in the sandbox’s online mode, as well as a prevalence of cheaters who are making the game “impossible to play”.

A variety of threads on the Red Dead Online subreddit are reporting a seemingly game-wide glitch which is stripping the open world of wildlife, huntable legendary animals, and NPCs. Players are sharing images of Valentine and Saint Denis, completely empty of all pedestrians, while several Red Dead Online fans are complaining that “legendary animals seem non-existent”, and that Valentine has become a “ghost town”.

“No NPCs about, animals practically extinct, moonshine shack deciding not to let people in, and player horses not spawning in are all things that have been happening for a few days,” writes one player. “Maybe they all got called to help work on GTA 6, too.”

Elsewhere, Redditors are holding a poll about how often cheaters and modders are encountered in Red Dead Online, with the majority of respondents so far saying that they see a Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat “every day”, with others saying that the game is now “impossible to play”. One player shares an image of themselves, illustrating how, while riding their horse across New Hanover, it was suddenly transformed by a modder into a gigantic cougar.

Rockstar says it is still accepting cheater reports for Red Dead Redemption 2, with some players optimistic that the developer will return to the western once development on GTA 6 is complete. “We should respect them [Rockstar],” one player writes. “Keep in mind that, while they were working on RDR2, they stopped updating all the other games. They’ll for sure come back after GTA 6 is done”.

