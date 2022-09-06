Red Dead Redemption 2 gets big Red Dead Online update and new missions

Red Dead Redemption 2 was meant to be completely dead, as Rockstar Games shifts focus away from its western sandbox game to focus on the release date for GTA 6. A big Red Dead Online update for September, however, has appeared on Steam, adding a set of new solo missions to the neglected online open world.

Previously, Red Dead Online updates have appeared on the first Tuesday of each month, but have normally been preceded by a tease from Rockstar about what to expect. This time, the new Red Dead Redemption 2 update seems to have caught players unawares, who have suddenly noticed an update to the open-world shooter that alters more than 5GB worth of game files. Likely, this will be to address some of the bugs, glitches, and exploits that have been encountered in recent weeks, particularly one that causes NPCs and animals to despawn. There may also be new countermeasures to address the hackers and cheaters who have recently plagued Red Dead Online.

Certainly, though, there are some new missions. It’s not quite the substantial DLC content that we would hope for, with Blood Money from July 2021 still representing Red Dead Online’s last major overhaul, but especially for players who like experiencing RDO solo, this update will be good news. Three new telegram missions are now available from a character called “J” who can be met at the post office. These missions are named In Bad Faith, Strong Medicine, and Sow and Reap, and you can try them out for yourself as soon as the Red Dead Online update has downloaded.

Rockstar is likely to release official details on everything included in this new patch, and we will update this story with more information should it appear. In the meantime, celebrate, as Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to have some online life left in it after all.

