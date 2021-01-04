Thanks to Steam users, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now GOTY 2018, 2019, and 2020

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a great game. Some might say it was the best game of 2018, the year in which it originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We here at PCGamesN declared it Game of the Year in 2019, the year it launched on PC. Now, Steam users have declared it the best game of 2020 which, uh… I’m still having a rough time figuring out the math here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hit Steam in December 2019, one month after it landed on the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Launcher. Steam Awards nominees are typically finalised before the Winter Sale in December, so December games will then be eligible for nomination in the next year.

Thus, Red Dead Redemption 2 made the nominee list for 2020, and Steam users voted it in as Game of the Year, beating out Hades, Doom Eternal, Fall Guys, and the PC version of Death Stranding. RDR2 also picked up the Outstanding Story-Rich Game award among the user-voted categories.

Since the categories are all user-voted, this is technically just a popularity contest, but hey. Red Dead Redemption 2 is both popular and great. You can see the rest of the winners over on Steam.

