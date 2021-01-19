Red Dead Online weekly update brings double rewards for Showdown modes

It’s Tuesday in the Wild West of Red Dead Online, which means a new helping of bonuses and discounts is headed our way. Rockstar usually puts out an official rundown later on in the day, but reset happens much before that. So, players have a mull around for themselves and post what’s new on Reddit.

There are some decent gold and experience points to grind this week as Showdown, race, and elimination modes offer double what they usually do. Also, Hardcore Showdown is back, which removes ability cards and consumables from the mix. If you’re looking for a handy, new gun to take into PvP, then the good news is that heaps of pistols are 30% off alongside gun belts, too.

If it’s fashion you’re keen on, you’ll find that lots of coats in the game – including some from Gus – are discounted, too – why not look your best when you enter into a showdown? It’s worth saying, though, that no one has found any new or limited-time clothes in this week’s update. So you may have to do with discounts for now.

If you fancy seeing everything that’s been dug up so far, you can check out the video below:

