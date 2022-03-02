Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 all get free ray tracing updates

Capcom has just announced next-gen versions of its last few Resident Evil games, and as usual for those of us playing on PC, that means we get to enjoy the upgrades via free patches. Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 2 remake, and the Resident Evil 3 remake will all get ported to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S this year, and we’ll be getting a patch on PC, too.

The next-gen patches for all three games will add “cutting-edge features including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio”, Capcom says in a press release. The updates will arrive “later this year”, and existing owners on PlayStation and Xbox will get upgraded to the next-gen version for free. The PC patch will arrive at the same time, as a free download for all players.

Capcom implemented ray tracing for the most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, which also launched on the new consoles last year. Since the older games still run on the same RE Engine, it’s not too surprising to see these features implemented there – but it’s a nice little bonus, regardless.

You can see the graphical upgrades for all three games below.

