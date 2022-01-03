Steam players declare Resident Evil Village the best game of 2021

Sure, we have a Game of the Year pick. (It’s Deathloop.) The Game Awards has a pick. (It’s It Takes Two.) I have a pick. (They wouldn’t let me put Metroid Dread on the PCGN list, sadly.) You probably have a pick, too. (Please don’t email me about it.) But why listen to any of those sources when you can get your GOTY from the votes of millions of Steam users?

Well, according to Steam users, Resident Evil Village is the best game of 2021. Players voted it past the likes of Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5 for top honours in this year’s Steam Awards. I awarded an 8/10 in our Resident Evil Village review – it’s outstanding in its scares and action, though it’s let down a bit by a weak second half. Yet that’s true for basically every Resident Evil game, isn’t it?

It’s particularly notable to see Village take top honours from Steam users, given the early controversy over the game’s performance issues on PC. In the company of flawed megahits like New World and Cyberpunk 2077, maybe PC players in aggregate aren’t quite so unforgiving of technical flaws as we’d always imagined.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with winners in bold. You can check each game out over on Steam.

Game of the Year

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better With Friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory: Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka Bladepoint

Nioh 2

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-rich game

Life is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Farming Simulator 22

Townscaper

Dorfromantik

For more of the best new PC games, you can follow that link.