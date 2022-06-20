Resident Evil Village 56% off in Fanatical summer sale

Have you picked up Resident Evil Village yet? If not, now would be the ideal time for you to do so, because as of today, the game is 56% off in Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale. It’s one of many games to receive a hefty reduction, with several big games from the last few years available at 50% off or higher, including Soul Calibur 6, Frostpunk, Biomutant, and more.

What makes the Resident Evil Village offer particularly appealing is that this would be a great time for you to buy it. We recently learned a little more about the game’s soon-to-be-released DLC, which will see the iconic Lady Dimitrescu become a playable character. Doubtlessly, fans are very excited about this (with even those who haven’t played probably having heard of her), and playing the horror game now will put you in just the right position when the DLC comes out in October.

However, even ignoring the DLC, the base game itself is pretty spectacular. To quote our Resident Evil Village review “[the game] pulls the best bits from the series’ past and recombines them into something fresh and surprising[…][its] heights are among the best in Resident Evil’s illustrious history.” Even if you’ve never played a Resident Evil game before, this is one you should definitely try.

Of, course, it’s not just Resident Evil Village that’s on sale. Here’s a list of ten of the best deals in the Fanatical Red Hot Sale:

We hope that you can find at least one new cheap addition to your gaming library. If you’re a fan of Resident Evil, you might be interested in our guides on the best horror games on PC, and the best VR horror games, where we have plenty of spine-tingling gaming suggestions for you.