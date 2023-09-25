Resident Evil fans relax, Capcom’s not open to a Microsoft buyout

Between Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and myriad other games, Capcom is on a roll. So if you’re a fan, you might be worried that a bigger company, say, Microsoft – which is getting closer to completing its buyout of Activision Blizzard – is about to swoop in and gobble them up. Fortunately, Capcom has confirmed that’s not going to happen.

Resident Evil is currently enjoying renewed success thanks to RE4 Remake and the Separate Ways DLC. With the survival horror game series booming, and following the launch of Street Fighter 6, Capcom’s COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto speaks to Bloomberg regarding the company’s fortunes. One of the subjects raised is whether the company is open to a buyout from Microsoft, or any other company.

It’s no secret that Microsoft has been buying up companies left, right and centre. Its purchase of Activision Blizzard has been a long time coming, with the FTC initially objecting to the move. Microsoft already owns Bethesda and buying Capcom could give the company an important foothold in the Japanese market.

However, Tsujimoto diplomatically confirms that will not be happening. When asked how he would respond to an offer from Microsoft, he replies.

“I would gracefuly decline the offer because I believe it would be better if we were equal partners.”

Throughout the interview he underlines the importance of strategic partnerships, adding that Capcom also isn’t looking to purchase smaller companies, it’s all about teamwork.

As for Capcom’s success, it’s recently released the dinosaur shooter Exoprimal – check out our full Exoprimal review for more-detailed analysis. The company has also delivered plenty of recent smashes, including this year’s magnificent Resident Evil 4 Remake.

So it’s not as if the company is in need of rescuing, or that there are obvious immediate benefits to being purchased by a larger entity. And given how clear Tsujimoto’s statement is, I can’t see it happening on his watch.

So, if you’re concerned that Microsoft is about to go all Umbrella Corporation on your favourite Capcom games, don’t worry. They and the Capcom are safe. For now.

