Return to Monkey Island trivia cards and answers

Look no further for the Return to Monkey Island trivia card and answers. Trivia cards are the main collectable in Return to Monkey Island, which, combined with the trivia book found on the table in Mêlée Island’s Scumm Bar, allow Guybrush to answer questions about the game and the Monkey Island series at large. Trivia cards appear in nearly every area in Return to Monkey Island and can be spotted by holding down Tab on your keyboard or holding both bumpers on a controller to highlight every interactive asset in a room.
The questions you receive when you pick them up are randomized, and the card’s position in the book will only become permanent if you answer the multiple-choice question right. If you fail, you will lose the card, but fear not – they will reappear, so all you have to do is keep finding more cards to fill out the book, and you’ll be able to try again eventually. Here is the answer to every trivia question in Return to Monkey Island, so you can fill out your trivia book and pick up those tasty achievements.
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page one
The official name of the Voodoo Shop is…
The International House of Mojo
Which of these is not an island in Monkey Island 2?
Reef Island
The game of Monkey Island used to be called…
Mutiny on Monkey Island
Which of these people were not swallowed by a giant manatee?
The Marquis De Singe
Captain Kate Capsize…
Was wrongly imprisoned on trumped up charges
In the back of the Scumm Bar is…
The kitchen
Morgan LeFlay first appeared in:
Tales of Monkey Island
Who is the local expert on LOOM?
Cobb
Which of these ingredients is not needed to get to Monkey Island?
Yeast
Wally’s shop is on:
Low Street
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page two
The Mêlée Island Circus was run by:
The Fettucini Brothers
In Monkey Island 2, who had a glass bottom ship?
Kate Capsize
Scurvy Island is famous for:
Limes
What word is the curator asking for when solving the crossword puzzle?
Pirate
The Voodoo Lady’s name is:
Corina
Which of these ingredients is not required to make a voodoo doll?
Something of the Bread
The Mad Monkey was…
A sunken ship
How many prisoners are in the Ice Quarry?
21
Largo LaGrande’s catchphrase was:
Wherever you go, on sea or land, you can’t ever hide, from Largo LaGrande!
Guybrush often tries to distract people with the following:
Look behind you, a three-headed monkey!
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page three
Ron Gilbert started working at Lucasfilm Games in…
1985
David Fox started working at Lucasfilm Games in…
1982
Dave Grossman started working at Lucasfilm Games in…
1989
How many pirates are in the Scumm Bar at the beginning?
Eight
How many dead pirates are in the abandoned camp on Terror Island?
Three
Below the cliff on Monkey Island is:
Pain, only pain
Guybrush wears…
Boxers
The original Monkey Island was first released on:
IBM PC
The development of the original Monkey Island took…
9 months
The first game to use the SCUMM system:
Maniac Mansion
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page four
What bird is on the crest of Brrr Muda?
Parrot
The volcano on Monkey Island is filled with...
Water
The Brrr Muda customs form has how many questions?
33
The name of the sheriff in Monkey Island 1 was:
Shinetop
The parrot on the Brrr Muda seal is holding…
Swords
Herman Toothrot first appeared in:
Secret of Monkey Island
What type of cake isn’t Otis’ favorite?
Carrot cake
Blood Island is home to:
The Goodsoup Hotel
How many fish are in the fish school underneath LeChuck’s ship when it’s anchored?
Eleven
How long can Guybrush hold his breath underwater in this game?
8 minutes
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page five
At the end of Monkey Island 1, LeChuck was defeated with:
Root beer
Production for Monkey Island 1 happened at:
Skywalker Ranch
Production for Monkey Island 2 happened at:
A Building
How many named books are there in the Mansion bookshelf?
Seven
What is carved into a tree on the beach on Monkey Island?
“L+E”
How many windows are lit on the governor’s mansion?
Eighteen
In the Scurvydog Shack, there is a giant…
Fly
Flags on the midway are…
Red and yellow
Flowers by the bench are…
Purple
How long does it take to walk to Monkey Island?
6 minutes
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page six
How many mop trees are there?
Two
The crate in the hold has what on the front?
Cross
The acronym for the Marley scurvy foundation is:
STAPL
Which of the following cannot be bought in the Scurvydog Shack?
Steamin’ Weenies
Which of the following books cannot be found on Carla’s bookshelf?
“Piracy for Dummies”
The duck in the park can be fed:
Bread
Dee rambles on and on about:
Anchors
Which is a genuine skull name?
Do-rothy
Which of these cannot be found on the ocean floor?
A whale bone
Who is the editor of the Pirate Times?
Conrad Lee
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page seven
Whose wedding veil can be found in LeChuck’s cabin?
Elaine’s
In what room is the ground constantly swirling?
LeChuck’s cabin
What does Guybrush say when landing at an island?
Nothing
How many different geckos can you spot at the Monkey Head location?
Eight
What does the sign at the Monkey Head location say?
“Private Property”
The ghost chicken with digestive trouble is called:
Molly
What is the LeShip cat’s name?
Scruffles
What’s the first rule of Mêlée jail?
No escaping
How many torches are initially burning on Brrr Muda?
Ten
What far sea creature can be seen swimming below from the LeShip’s crow’s nest?
Shark
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page eight
How many hermit crabs have made their home on Barebones Island?
Two
The coat of arms on the Brrr Muda Ice Castle features the following:
A sword and two fish
The bird on the Scurvy Island beach is a:
Scarlet plumed point and snip bird
What animal is featured on Bella Fisher’s ship?
A dog
What is the name of the roguish pirate in Herman’s favourite book?
Reginald
How many crows are in the LeShip’s crow’s nest?
Zero
What ocean species cannot be found in the fish shop on Mêlée?
Squid
Odina is the X reigning Queen of Brrr Muda.
Ninth
Due to an outbreak of scurvy, all ships heading north of Scurvy Island are required to carry:
Limes
Stan’s accountant is named:
Ned
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page nine
What does the Terror Island gate sign say?
XYZZY
Where is Cogg Island located?
K.3 (this will be unique to your game!)
How many parrots are next to the Scurvydog Shack?
One
How many ship masts can be seen in the street with a sleeping pirate?
Three
The Scurvydog vendor…
Is near-sighted
What does Guybrush specifically dislike?
Mushrooms
What is next to a dead end on Terror Island?
A leaning tree
Where can you find brambles?
Terror Island
How many skeletons are in the water on Terror Island beach?
Two
What cannot be found on the sea floor?
An old diving suit
Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page ten
Which of these is not in the park:
Seesaw
Chuckie’s friend loves her:
Slingshot
What are the most stone monkeys found in the first ring?
Four
How many stone monkeys are in the second ring?
Three
How many stone monkeys are in the third ring?
Three
On the door of the outhouse is a…
Moon
Chuckie’s friend is called:
Dee
How many hot air balloons can be seen from the park?
Two
The couple in the park are feeding a…
Duck
In the park, there is a…
All of these
And that’s everything you need for the Return to Monkey Island trivia cards and answers. If you still need to finish your first playthrough of the game, definitely check out our guide on how to get a mop in Return to Monkey Island. We also have a guide helping players escape the hold in Return to Monkey Island if you happen to get stuck on this puzzle.