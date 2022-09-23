Return to Monkey Island trivia cards and answers

Look no further for the Return to Monkey Island trivia card and answers. Trivia cards are the main collectable in Return to Monkey Island, which, combined with the trivia book found on the table in Mêlée Island’s Scumm Bar, allow Guybrush to answer questions about the game and the Monkey Island series at large. Trivia cards appear in nearly every area in Return to Monkey Island and can be spotted by holding down Tab on your keyboard or holding both bumpers on a controller to highlight every interactive asset in a room.

The questions you receive when you pick them up are randomized, and the card’s position in the book will only become permanent if you answer the multiple-choice question right. If you fail, you will lose the card, but fear not – they will reappear, so all you have to do is keep finding more cards to fill out the book, and you’ll be able to try again eventually. Here is the answer to every trivia question in Return to Monkey Island, so you can fill out your trivia book and pick up those tasty achievements.

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page one

The official name of the Voodoo Shop is…

The International House of Mojo

Which of these is not an island in Monkey Island 2?

Reef Island

The game of Monkey Island used to be called…

Mutiny on Monkey Island

Which of these people were not swallowed by a giant manatee?

The Marquis De Singe

Captain Kate Capsize…

Was wrongly imprisoned on trumped up charges

In the back of the Scumm Bar is…

The kitchen

Morgan LeFlay first appeared in:

Tales of Monkey Island

Who is the local expert on LOOM?

Cobb

Which of these ingredients is not needed to get to Monkey Island?

Yeast

Wally’s shop is on:

Low Street

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page two

The Mêlée Island Circus was run by:

The Fettucini Brothers

In Monkey Island 2, who had a glass bottom ship?

Kate Capsize

Scurvy Island is famous for:

Limes

What word is the curator asking for when solving the crossword puzzle?

Pirate

The Voodoo Lady’s name is:

Corina

Which of these ingredients is not required to make a voodoo doll?

Something of the Bread

The Mad Monkey was…

A sunken ship

How many prisoners are in the Ice Quarry?

21

Largo LaGrande’s catchphrase was:

Wherever you go, on sea or land, you can’t ever hide, from Largo LaGrande!

Guybrush often tries to distract people with the following:

Look behind you, a three-headed monkey!

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page three

Ron Gilbert started working at Lucasfilm Games in…

1985

David Fox started working at Lucasfilm Games in…

1982

Dave Grossman started working at Lucasfilm Games in…

1989

How many pirates are in the Scumm Bar at the beginning?

Eight

How many dead pirates are in the abandoned camp on Terror Island?

Three

Below the cliff on Monkey Island is:

Pain, only pain

Guybrush wears…

Boxers

The original Monkey Island was first released on:

IBM PC

The development of the original Monkey Island took…

9 months

The first game to use the SCUMM system:

Maniac Mansion

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page four

What bird is on the crest of Brrr Muda?

Parrot



The volcano on Monkey Island is filled with...

Water

The Brrr Muda customs form has how many questions?

33

The name of the sheriff in Monkey Island 1 was:

Shinetop

The parrot on the Brrr Muda seal is holding…

Swords

Herman Toothrot first appeared in:

Secret of Monkey Island

What type of cake isn’t Otis’ favorite?

Carrot cake

Blood Island is home to:

The Goodsoup Hotel

How many fish are in the fish school underneath LeChuck’s ship when it’s anchored?

Eleven

How long can Guybrush hold his breath underwater in this game?

8 minutes

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page five

At the end of Monkey Island 1, LeChuck was defeated with:

Root beer

Production for Monkey Island 1 happened at:

Skywalker Ranch

Production for Monkey Island 2 happened at:

A Building

How many named books are there in the Mansion bookshelf?

Seven

What is carved into a tree on the beach on Monkey Island?

“L+E”

How many windows are lit on the governor’s mansion?

Eighteen

In the Scurvydog Shack, there is a giant…

Fly

Flags on the midway are…

Red and yellow

Flowers by the bench are…

Purple

How long does it take to walk to Monkey Island?

6 minutes

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page six

How many mop trees are there?

Two

The crate in the hold has what on the front?

Cross

The acronym for the Marley scurvy foundation is:

STAPL

Which of the following cannot be bought in the Scurvydog Shack?

Steamin’ Weenies

Which of the following books cannot be found on Carla’s bookshelf?

“Piracy for Dummies”

The duck in the park can be fed:

Bread

Dee rambles on and on about:

Anchors

Which is a genuine skull name?

Do-rothy

Which of these cannot be found on the ocean floor?

A whale bone

Who is the editor of the Pirate Times?

Conrad Lee

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page seven

Whose wedding veil can be found in LeChuck’s cabin?

Elaine’s

In what room is the ground constantly swirling?

LeChuck’s cabin

What does Guybrush say when landing at an island?

Nothing

How many different geckos can you spot at the Monkey Head location?

Eight

What does the sign at the Monkey Head location say?

“Private Property”

The ghost chicken with digestive trouble is called:

Molly



What is the LeShip cat’s name?

Scruffles

What’s the first rule of Mêlée jail?

No escaping

How many torches are initially burning on Brrr Muda?

Ten

What far sea creature can be seen swimming below from the LeShip’s crow’s nest?

Shark

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page eight

How many hermit crabs have made their home on Barebones Island?

Two

The coat of arms on the Brrr Muda Ice Castle features the following:

A sword and two fish



The bird on the Scurvy Island beach is a:

Scarlet plumed point and snip bird

What animal is featured on Bella Fisher’s ship?

A dog

What is the name of the roguish pirate in Herman’s favourite book?

Reginald

How many crows are in the LeShip’s crow’s nest?

Zero

What ocean species cannot be found in the fish shop on Mêlée?

Squid

Odina is the X reigning Queen of Brrr Muda.

Ninth

Due to an outbreak of scurvy, all ships heading north of Scurvy Island are required to carry:

Limes

Stan’s accountant is named:

Ned

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page nine

What does the Terror Island gate sign say?

XYZZY

Where is Cogg Island located?

K.3 (this will be unique to your game!)

How many parrots are next to the Scurvydog Shack?

One

How many ship masts can be seen in the street with a sleeping pirate?

Three

The Scurvydog vendor…

Is near-sighted

What does Guybrush specifically dislike?

Mushrooms

What is next to a dead end on Terror Island?

A leaning tree

Where can you find brambles?

Terror Island

How many skeletons are in the water on Terror Island beach?

Two

What cannot be found on the sea floor?

An old diving suit

Return to Monkey Island trivia cards page ten

Which of these is not in the park:

Seesaw

Chuckie’s friend loves her:

Slingshot

What are the most stone monkeys found in the first ring?

Four

How many stone monkeys are in the second ring?

Three

How many stone monkeys are in the third ring?

Three

On the door of the outhouse is a…

Moon

Chuckie’s friend is called:

Dee

How many hot air balloons can be seen from the park?

Two

The couple in the park are feeding a…

Duck

In the park, there is a…

All of these

