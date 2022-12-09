Returnal system requirements – ravenous roguelike specs

Returnal system requirements on PC are finally a thing, and recommended specs for the roguelike are undeniably lofty. Not only are you going to need a relatively new graphics card with plenty of VRAM, but it’ll also munch more memory than any PS5 PC port to date.

Housemarque Returnal PC specs will instantly upset anyone with a budget rig, as minimum requirements include 16GB RAM and either an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. Sure, the latter GPUs aren’t the best graphics card options around, but if you’re rocking an older gaming laptop or a budget build, running the roguelike might be off the table.

As you’d expect, you’ll need an even beefier build to match Returnal recommended specs, as the developer advises using an RTX 2070 Super, RX 6700 XT, or something on par with over 8GB VRAM. Worse still, you will need a whopping 32GB RAM to play with higher settings enabled — double the amount required by most modern releases.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7 8700

MD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 16GB 32GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM 8GB 12GB Storage 60GB 60GB – SSD recommended

Not even your games storage is safe from Housemarque’s hellish specs, as the studio recommends ditching your mechanical hard drive. That doesn’t necessarily mean picking up the best SSD for gaming, but if your Steam Library still lives on a revolving disc, it might be time to invest. regardless, you’ll need to free up 60GB to download Returnal, whether you’re installing it onto the best gaming PC or chancing your arm with an ageing machine.

Many players will likely struggle to boost fps in Sony’s first PS5 exclusive Steam game. Yet, a Returnal settings leak suggests that upscalers could save the day, as the game seemingly boasts support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.

Take the Returnal system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Returnal?