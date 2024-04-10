Borderlands 3 creator partners with indie dev on new Steam anime game

Some of the best games are the ones that seem to come out of nowhere. Over the last few years, indie launches of all genres, from Disco Elysium and Mundaun to Inscryption, Balatro, and Against the Storm, have outshone competitors with far bigger budgets and marketing campaigns. This sort of precedent is a good reminder that it’s always worth paying attention when a new studio begins showing off unique work, like we’re seeing today with the announcement of upcoming platform game RKGK.

RKGK was shown off at today’s Triple-i Initiative 2024 showcase, immediately catching our eye thanks to its highly detailed, super colorful anime game style visuals. It’s a 3D platformer that casts players as graffiti writer Valah as she and her group of friends traverse a dystopian city ruled over by a nefarious corporation. Their goal is to cover the city in color in defiance of the corporation, and this is accomplished through paint based skills and flashy platforming that emphasizes the combination of moves like dashes, glides, jumps, and grinds.

RKGK is made by a remote team spread across seven different countries in Latin America. Its creation has been supported by Riot Games’ Underrepresented Founders Program, which supplied Wabisabi with backing in 2020, and it’s being published by Borderlands creator and publisher Gearbox. RKGK is set to launch this this summer on Steam. You can check out its store page right here.

