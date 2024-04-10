You can get two of the best games in PC history for just $3

Cities Skylines 2. SimCity. Theme Park. The PC has a rich history of management, building, and strategy games. But there’s one series that brings us all together, one instantly connecting classic that virtually every player can agree warrants a place on PC gaming’s Mount Rushmore. A mainstay of cereal boxes in the ‘90s, it’s also a subversive playground for all kinds of deviousness and macabre humor. At 25 years old, it remains a true original, and an absolute must for anyone with even a passing interest in videogames. And now you can own two of the series’ all-time greats for $3.

Rollercoaster Tycoon is one of the best videogame ideas in history. It’s got everything. Original, colorful, and instantly appealing, it’s also the perfect blank canvass for all kinds of creativity. If you want to treat it like a serious strategy and management game, you can spend hours perfecting your rides, maximizing your theme park’s profitability, and striving to engineer the best possible experience for your customers.

On the other hand, if you want to build a chaotic, sinister little Skinner Box, where you can exercise all kinds of hideous tortures, well, that’s an option, too. ‘I want to get off Mr. Bones’ Wild Ride’ they may scream, but you’re having too much fun.

Originally released in 1999, you can now get the deluxe edition of Rollercoaster Tycoon and its sequel, alongside all their respective expansion packs, for just $3.18 / £2.34.

For some, this will be the ideal opportunity to relive a shining moment from their personal gaming past. For others, this is the perfect chance to experience one of the greatest works in PC history for the first time. Fun, fiendish, and endlessly replayable, if you want Rollercoaster Tycoon and Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 for super cheap, just click right here.

Oh, and if you own Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, it now looks even better thanks a superb new Nvidia ray tracing mod.

