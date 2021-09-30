RPGolf Legends looks like the Mario Golf game you actually want

Mario Golf: Super Rush launched earlier this year, and it was… okay. Good, even! But the game’s simplistic story mode failed to satisfy fans (like me) pining for the full-on golf RPG games we got back on the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance. Indie game Golf Story scratched the itch, but that’s still a Switch exclusive. Thankfully, RPGolf Legends seems poised to fill the void – with a bit more action – on PC.

Publisher Kemco debuted the RPGolf Legends trailer during TGS, and it looks like a delightful combination of traditional golf and basically every other mechanic that has appeared in an action-adventure game. There’s exploration, crafting, and combat across an open world with six major environments, and the trailer even shows off a fishing minigame – the true mark of greatness.

Developer ArticNet previously launched RPGolf on mobile devices and Steam back in 2018, which garnered mixed reviews. Most of the complaints focused on the game’s limited features, which Legends certainly seems to be addressing. Here’s hoping ArticNet is finding the right formula for the sequel.

Check out the trailer below.

