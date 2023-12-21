RuneScape and Old School RuneScape developer Jagex shares some potentially telling insights regarding its upcoming open-world survival game, perhaps hinting that a full reveal and more details may be on their way soon. Set within the universe of the classic, long-running MMORPG, the untitled game will be made using Unreal Engine 5, and was announced in June 2022. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the RuneScape creator’s upcoming project – but a new post suggests a full unveiling could be inbound.

Old School RuneScape in particular has given the MMORPG, which originally launched all the way back in 2001, a huge new lease on life. A true classic of PC gaming, Jagex’s multiplayer fantasy predates World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and Path of Exile, and still draws a seven-figure player count today. Nevertheless, there are plans to expand the RuneScape world, with a big new open-world survival game already in the works.

A new job listing from Jagex suggests that further details on this next project could be on the way. The studio is looking for a senior community manager for its “unannounced open-world survival game.” Specifically, Jagex is seeking someone to “develop and deliver a community-led launch for our brand-new game.” It certainly sounds like the developer is planning to reveal or announce something in the imminent future, considering it’s now searching for someone to help prepare the launch itself.

The job listing also describes the open-world survival sim as Jagex’s “new forever game,” implying it will have a seriously long lifespan post release. In 2022, as well as announcing the game itself, Jagex hired new developers who previously worked on Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and Ghost Recon series, perhaps hinting how the new survival sim will function from a gameplay perspective. Hopefully we get more details soon. Until then, we’ll just wait and see.

