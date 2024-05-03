We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Beautiful new idle farming sim hits 100,000 sales in just five days

Blending Stardew Valley and Coral Island, a new idle farming game is taking over Steam, with 100,000 sales in just its first five days.

Rusty watering crops, in Rusty's Retirement.
PCGamesN

Published:

Rusty's Retirement 

Farming simulators often require a lot of attention and thought, belying their cosy aesthetics and gentle, relaxing music. Even a game like Stardew Valley can feel like a part-time job occasionally. Rusty’s Retirement effectively sidesteps this issue. Not only is it a peaceful, pastoral farm and building game, it only occupies a portion of your monitor, allowing you to split your attention between your crops and anything else on your desktop. Little wonder it’s been such a huge success, selling 100,000 copies in a matter of days.

An idle farming game, the actual gameplay of Rusty’s Retirement involves planting crops, constructing buildings, and creating a whole farm. Helpful little robots take care of the ‘idle’ part of the game, quite literally automating several parts of the cultivation process. The best part, Rusty’s Retirement is designed from the ground up to be played in the background. You can pin it to either the bottom or the side of your screen, and check in and out whenever you feel the need.

Rusty’s unique selling point has clearly paid off, as just one week after its Friday April 26 release, the game is sitting comfortably at a 97% rating on Steam. Even more impressive is the fact that, according to a tweet from its developer Mister Morris, it’s already sold 100,000 copies, which is an incredible number for such a (metaphorically and literally) small indie game.

YouTube Thumbnail

If watching a farm grow under the control of cute robots while you do literally anything else sounds like your kind of relaxation, Rusty’s Retirement is still 10% off thanks to its launch sale, available for just $6.77/£5.39 on Steam.

For more like this, take a break from a high-stress gaming  with our list of the best clicker games on PC, and check out our list of the best indie games for more unique games from smaller developers.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains

Your number one source for anything and everything Like A Dragon, Harry is a non-binary freelance journalist who's previously written for publications such as EDGE, The Gamer, Video Gamer, Into The Spine and many others. Outside of their time spent thinking and writing about hardened criminals with hearts of gold, you'll often find them discussing queer representation, gender identity and the intersection of videogame narratives with real life. Outside of games journalism, they're also keenly interested in dissecting films, writing the occasional queer romance and building out their bookshelf. Ask them about Osamu Dazai only if you're prepared to lose an entire afternoon.