Samsung’s 1TB SATA SSD is up to 25% cheaper today

Looking to pick up one of the best SSDs for gaming this weekend? With more developers recommending a solid state drive in their game’s system requirements, it’s better to go for one with a large capacity, and Samsung’s 1TB 870 QVO SATA drive fits the bill perfectly, particularly with its current discount.

It’s got a $35 (25%) saving on Best Buy right now, bringing the price down to $99.99 from its $134.99 MSRP. Those in the UK aren’t left out either, as the 870 QVO has a £22.87 (22%) reduction on Amazon UK, with a lower price of £80.12 compared to its £102.99 list price.

The drive is capable of sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, speeding up your game loading times and your boot time. It puts in an impressive reliability rating of 2,880 terabytes written (TBW), meaning it should last a good while, and its 2.5-inch form factor means it’ll also fit into laptop drive enclosures to give older devices a new speedy lease of life.

If you’re looking for more capacity, the 2TB model is also discounted in the US and UK, with savings of $40 and £43 respectively.

Samsung 870 QVO 1TB Samsung 870 QVO 1TB Best Buy $134.99 $99.99 View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

This deal won’t stick around forever though, so act fast if you want a discounted solid state drive now.