Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD falls to its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for more storage, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD may be just what you need. This solid state drive has everything you’d want from a modern storage solution, including superfast read speeds for speedy load times and plenty of space for your favourite games. Better still, it’s available for its lowest price ever right now on Amazon.

The specs of the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB put it in the running for the title of best SSD for gaming, which normally carry a premium price tag. However, the NVMe M.2 drive can be had for just $179.99 USD, saving you $200 (53%) versus list price of $379.99. Shoppers in the UK can also slash £67.50 off the storage solution, bringing it down £184.99 GBP.

Slotting the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD into your system can help put your rig on the path to becoming the best gaming PC. Its sequential read speed of 7,000MB/s is one of the fastest in the market, and will help games load as fast as possible while also being speedy enough to make full use of DirectStorage.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll can expect the Samsung 980 Pro to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this SSD deal won’t last forever.