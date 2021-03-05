Samsung’s top PCIe 4.0 SSD has up to 15% off

If you’re building the best gaming PC in 2021, then a super-fast NVMe SSD is an essential component for snappy boot and application loading times. And since an increasing amount of developers are recommending their games be installed on an SSD so you don’t spend as much time on the menu, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Samsung’s 980 Pro is the best SSD for gaming if you’ve got a PCIe 4.0 compatible system, and the 500GB model is currently discounted 15% ($22.97) on Amazon US, bringing it down to $127.02 from $149.99. The 1TB edition is also on sale if you want a little more space for your game library with 13% ($30) off, with a new price of $199.99 compared to its original cost of $229.99. UK customers can also take a discount on the 500GB drive, taking 13% (£15.80) off for a new cost of £109.99.

The 500GB drive has impressive sequential read and write speeds of 6900MB/s and 5000MB/s respectively, plus an endurance rating of 300TBW. Stretch to the 1TB model, and you’ll get double the endurance plus a higher sequential read speed of 7,000 MB/s.

If you’re purchasing one of Intel’s first PCIe 4.0-compatible 11th gen CPUs later this month, this SSD is the perfect partner to take advantage of that increased bandwidth. You might not even need to upgrade to the best gaming motherboard, with some manufacturers enabling Gen 4 support on their older boards. And if you’re on AMD, you’ve nothing to worry about as PCIe 4.0 support has been around since Ryzen 3000.

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB PCIe 4.0 SSD $149.99 $125.94 View View Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD $229.99 $199.99 View View

Don’t confuse this with Samsung’s upcoming 980, minus the ‘Pro’. That’s a new NVMe drive based on the older PCIe 3.0 standard, which could be perfect if you’re sticking with one of Intel’s current CPUs, without support for the latest standard for now.