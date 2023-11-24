Get this lightning fast gaming SSD cheaper than ever for Black Friday

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming SSD deals we’ve seen. The Samsung 990 Pro, one of the fastest PCIe 4 drives on the market, is on sale for its lowest ever price. Snagging this SSD in the Black Friday sale is a great way to improve your gaming rig without costing the earth, especially if you haven’t upgraded your storage recently.

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the fastest gaming SSDs on the market, with blistering read and write speeds of 7,450MB/s and 6,900MB/s respectively. Unless you’re lucky enough to already have your hands on a PCIe 5 SSD, installing a 990 Pro in your system will improve load times in games and how quick your OS runs in general.

And you can buy the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB version for just $119.99 at Best Buy. This is $80 down from its $199.99 MSRP, and represents the biggest saving so far on this rapid solid-state drive at 40%.

If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, check out our best Black Friday deals hub. Here you’ll find all the best savings across PC gaming, hardware, peripherals, and more.