Get the Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro has never been cheaper, giving you the chance to pick up one of the fastest solid-state drives around at a great price.

A Samsung 990 Pro SSD against a white-grey PCB

Published:

PC games hardwareSamsung

The Samsung 990 Pro is the speediest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD on the market today, with blisteringly fast read and write speeds that make your PC feel new again in both games and general use. While this driven normally costs a pretty penny, you can pick it up for your own setup for its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Right now, the Samsung 990 Pro is down from its $169.99 list price to just $69.99, saving you a cool $100 or, for those with a penchant for percentages, a 59% reduction. UK shoppers can also save on the SSD too, albeit with a much milder 16% discount.

With a read speed of 7,450MB/s (7.45GB/s) and a similarly scorching 6,900MB/s (6.90GB/s), the Samsung 990 Pro handily finds itself in the company of the best SSDs. Having one of these drives in your system will improve load times in games and the overall zipiness of your OS.

If you want to get your new SSD to your door as quickly as it’ll load games, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will you speed up the delivery time of your order, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.