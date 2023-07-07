Get the Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is the speediest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD on the market today, with blisteringly fast read and write speeds that make your PC feel new again in both games and general use. While this driven normally costs a pretty penny, you can pick it up for your own setup for its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Right now, the Samsung 990 Pro is down from its $169.99 list price to just $69.99, saving you a cool $100 or, for those with a penchant for percentages, a 59% reduction. UK shoppers can also save on the SSD too, albeit with a much milder 16% discount.

With a read speed of 7,450MB/s (7.45GB/s) and a similarly scorching 6,900MB/s (6.90GB/s), the Samsung 990 Pro handily finds itself in the company of the best SSDs. Having one of these drives in your system will improve load times in games and the overall zipiness of your OS.

