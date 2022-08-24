The Samsung 990 Pro is now the fastest NVMe M.2 SSD

Following a surprise announcement, the Samsung 990 Pro SSD has finally been unveiled and as you might expect it’s very fast. Packed inside this pocket sized NVMe M.2 solid state drive, are class-leading specs that make this device a cut above its competition.

Launching in October, the Samsung 990 Pro could be the best SSD for gaming when it arrives on the market. The company also claims that it’s optimised the drive for “graphically demanding games” but it should also be a great fit for “3D rendering, 4K video editing, and data analysis.”

Featuring read sequential read speeds of 7,450MB/s and write speeds of 6,900MB/s, it outclasses every other consumer SSD available at the moment. Samsung says that these specs allow the 990 Pro to load the game world of Forspoken in “about one second”, suggesting it’ll work great with the DirectStorage API.

You’ll be able to pick up the Samsung 990 Pro starting this October, with the 1TB model setting you back $179 USD versus the 2TB version’s $309 USD price point. If you need more storage space, you can expect a 4TB variant to pop up later this year.