Now NFTs are ruining TVs, as Samsung announces future compatibility

Whether you’re on board or not, NFTs are everywhere, and it seems like every company wants a piece of the blockchain pie. Even the likes of Square Enix and Ubisoft are eager to embrace the tech, meaning even our gaming experiences could soon come with a non-fungible twist. Sure, you could simply shut down your gaming PC and go watch some TV to escape those pesky cryptographic assets. However, thanks to Samsung, your next living soon display could come loaded with NFT gubbins.

According to Samsung, the company is planning extensive support for NFTs as part of its 2022 lineup. In a press release, the tech giant revealed that it would introduce “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator”, something that will let asset owners share their weird monkey art with the world and act as a blockchain storefront.

Samsung also says its new TV sets will come with specific smart calibration features designed to help portray your apes accurately. In other words, if you’ve forked out a fortune for a non-fungible piece of art, you can rest assured that will look as good as it should.

More details regarding Samsung’s NFT platform should come to light once compatible TVs ship this year. While the South Korean corporation is the first display manufacturer to board the blockchain boat, it likely won’t be the last. If you want to actually view NFTs from your living room right now, there’s nothing really stopping you from saving one online and popping it up on the big screen. Of course, if you do this, you won’t have a digital-ledger receipt thing that says you own it, so take from that what you will.