This 2TB Samsung NVMe SSD is $110 off for a limited time

If you’re looking to buy a Samsung NVMe SSD, you’re in luck, as the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB is currently $110 off as part of a limited-time discount on the company’s website. This brings the price down by a whopping 28%, to just $269.99.

This Samsung NVMe SSD boasts impressive read and write speeds, clocking in at 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively. Plus, its compact M.2 form factor makes it easy to slot into both laptops and desktop computers. Anyone seeking to build the best gaming PC would do well to have this drive as part of their repertoire.

If that’s not impressive enough, this Samsung 980 Pro is renowned for its reliable thermal control. It uses a nickel coating to help manage the controller’s heat level, and even has a heat spreader label to deliver thermal control on the NAND chip. Meanwhile, Samsung’s thermal control algorithm allows it to manage its heat levels all on its own.

Does this cake come with a cherry? It certainly does. In addition to all the benefits we've already mentioned, it also includes the Samsung Magician software, which will monitor the overall health of your drive, apply firmware updates, conduct performance optimisations, and more.

We’ve focused on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB, but a few Samsung SSDs are currently on offer. Here’s a list of all the discounts that are currently available:

Extra deals are also available for anybody who wants to buy multiple NVMe SSDs. If you’re in the market for ways to enhance your gaming setup, check out our articles on the best SSD and how to build a gaming PC – they’re both a good point of reference.