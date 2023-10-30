Scuf is giving away the ultimate Avenged Sevenfold PC bundle

Ten years after their first collaboration, Scuf and Avenged Sevenfold are teaming up once again for a series of new limited edition controllers, featuring artwork inspired by the band’s latest album. That’s not all, however, as the two have also put together a PC bundle that any A7X fan would love to have, and you could be in with a chance to win it.

Both the ‘Instinct Pro’ and ‘Reflex FPS’ from Scuf easily rank among the best PC controllers on the market, with remappable paddles, multiple programmable profiles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and more. As such, their prestige is a natural fit for a band equally prestigious, like Avenged Sevenfold.

Each controller is available as part of an ‘A7X Bundle’, with each pad sporting artwork from the band’s ‘Life Is But a Dream…’ album, as well as a signed seven-inch vinyl record and certificate of authenticity. Naturally, as a limited edition, stock is very scarce, so you’ll need to act fast if you want one for yourself.

If you understandably don’t have $300+ to spend on a controller, or get to the store too late, there is another option open to you: The A7X Scuf Sweepstakes. Better still, in addition to potentially winning a premium pad, the competition comes with lots of extra Avenged Sevenfold goodies.

The headline attraction of this bundle is undoubtedly the custom Origin PC, which you can see featured in the promotional video with M. Shadows above. Keeping with the Avenged Sevenfold theme emblazoned on the side panel of the system, an Elgato Stream Deck, as well as a custom Corsair mouse mat and gaming keyboard are also up for grabs. Finally, some unspecified ‘A7X Swag’ rounds things off.

Buyers of the Scuf X A7X Reflex or Instinct will automatically be given ten entries in the sweepstakes, but you can net yourself one for free by simply signing up with your email on this page. Note, however, that entrants must be from the United States and be 18 years of age or older to enter.

If all this talk of Avenged Sevenfold has you psyched up for a game of Zombies, check out our Modern Warfare 3 release date guide as well as the latest on MW3 Zombies lore, while your blast ‘Not Ready to Die’.