All Sea of Stars relics and their uses

What are relics in Sea of Stars? Simply put, relics are a way to tailor the game to the way you want to play, whether you want cheaper items or a much more difficult experience for New Game +. You can find most relics in shops spread throughout your adventure, though a few of them will take you longer to find. We made use of the Sequent Flare to master the difficult timing of some of our moves and the Falcon-Eyed Parrot to ensure we didn’t miss any treasure.

With the locations of all the Sea of Stars relics under your belt, don’t neglect to check out our comprehensive list of all Sea of Stars Rainbow Conch locations. And, while you’re at it, take a look at our glowing Sea of Stars review for this 90s-inspired RPG that we couldn’t get enough of. With that out of the way, here’s all the Relics and where you can find them as you journey to take down the Fleshmancer.

All Sea of Stars relics

Relic

Location Effect Amulet of Storytelling Mooncradle, Headmaster Moraine during the story Max HP +100% and auto-heal after combat. Sequent Flare Mooncradle, Headmaster Moraine during the story Successfully timing hits and blocks causes a flare to fly out of the character for a clear-as-day confirmation that the input was properly timed. Recommended for those preferring stronger feedback, or while closing in on the mastery of certain moves. Adamant Shard (15G) Stonemasons Village Shop (can be purchased in other shops as well) Regular attacks time themselves automatically. Guarantees extra hits for lock-breaking, but reduces bonus damage from timing the hit by 50%. Sixth Sense (15G) Stonemasons Village Shop

(can be purchased in other shops as well)

In a shared state of higher focus, party members have a 35% chance to block incoming attacks. Safety layer that still allows the player to time blocks on their own. Truestrike Pendant (45G) Stonemasons Village Shop

(can be purchased in other shops as well)

Removes the 20% damage resistance enemies have while casting (locks). Guardian Aura (15G) Stonemasons Village Shop

(can be purchased in other shops as well)

For those who prefer a lighter challenge. Reduces damage taken by 30%. Dubious Dare (150G) Brisk Hidden Market, which you can find by swimming beneath the southern dock For those who prefer gritter combat, demanding more strategy and timing skill. Increases damage taken by 40%. Tome of Knowledge (150G) Brisk Hidden Market, which you can find by swimming beneath the southern dock A tome containing techniques to optimize one’s learning ability and general growth. Increases XP gained by 20%. Double Edge (150G) Brisk Hidden Market, which you can find by swimming beneath the southern dock Increases enemy defense bonus while casting (locks).

Decreases enemy defense while not casting (no locks). Gold Tooth (225G) Town of Lucent Shop Price reduction in all shops. Falcon-eyed Parrot (27 Rainbow Conches) Lake Docarri Rainbow Conch Shop Adds a treasure hunting parrot to the Vespertine. Can be prompted while consulting the Map for hints of things left to find. Stereofilament Line (4 unique fish caught) Town of Mirth, requires the Fishing Hut (22 Rainbow Conches) Made of sturdy material to offer more leeway when reeling in a stubborn catch. Can take more damage before breaking. Bearing Reel (9 unique fish caught) Town of Mirth, requires the Fishing Hut (22 Rainbow Conches) Easier to spin and never jams. Increases reeling speed. Mithreel Rod (14 unique fish caught) Town of Mirth, requires the Fishing Hut (22 Rainbow Conches) A studier fishing rod that carries so much power it intimidates the catch, causing its stamina to deplete faster. Salient Sails Town of Mirth, requires the Equipment Shop (22 Rainbow Conches) Proudly made using Brisk’s secret techniques, and allegedly enchanted with a magic charm. Salient Sails increase sailing speed by 20%. Artful Gambit Throne of the Queen That Was, a hidden area that you get access to by speaking with Serai and then Teaks in camp before the final confrontation. HP -95%. Enemies are invincible while casting. Timed blocks reduce damage to 1. Timed hits deal bonus damage x2. This Relic carries over into New Game +.

There’s still secrets left to find in Sea of Stars, so barring any shenanigans hidden with the mysterious Flimsy Hammers you’ll receive throughout the game, these are all the relics you’ll have to alter your play experience. Sea of Stars will run you about 30 hours from start to finish, including hunting down all the items, so once you’re done, check out our list of the best PC games of 2023 to see if you’ve missed out on other gems.