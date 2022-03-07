Sea of Thieves Season 6 makes pirate legends wait

Sea of Thieves Season 6 officially launches this week, and while a good chunk of its content will be available on day one, the game’s most experienced players will have to wait a bit for one of this season’s biggest features. The new voyage for pirate legends will not be launching until the “second half” of the season.

The release date for Sea of Thieves Season 6 is set for March 10. On that day, we’ll get six sea forts spread across the map, which will serve a sort of mini-raid similar to the existing fort types, but a bit simpler to complete and available on demand. A new trailer shows a group of players using a conquered sea fort as a base, too, so it’s not just about the loot.

We’re also getting a new voyage for pirate legends, which we now know won’t launch until the back half of the season, likely around the week of April 24. This voyage type will change a bit to offer new challenges every time you play, and the content will also provide a bit more lore about the ancient history of Sea of Thieves.

The game’s most dedicated players have been asking for more dedicated high-end content pretty much since launch, so having to wait through an additional half-season before getting more is likely to prove pretty disappointing.

