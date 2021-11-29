Sea of Thieves Season Five adds buryable treasure and D&D dice

A new season for Sea of Thieves gets underway in December, and while it won’t have the big new content drops that we saw in Seasons Three and Four, Season Five is bringing us a host of quality-of-life features that might be even more significant. The update will bring everything from buryable treasure to polyhedral dice, so here’s a broad rundown of what to expect.

You will now be able to bury your own treasure. Doing so will create a custom treasure map detailing the location of your booty – you can post that to a quest board at sea posts and outposts, and other players will be able to pick up that map and go seek out the treasure for themselves. If another crew succeeds at that treasure hunt, you’ll also get the reputation reward for the loot, as well as a renown bonus.

Perhaps the biggest of the myriad quality of life tweaks is the update to storage crates. While holding a crate, you can now look at a barrel or other container and simply ‘take all’. This should make stocking up your ship at the start of a session far less of a time sink.

Sea of Thieves Season Five starts on December 2. Here’s a quick rundown of everything to expect.

You can bury treasure to create your own treasure maps

You can post or take custom treasure maps at quest boards

You can collect fireworks and launch them from cannons

You can fire flares to light dark islands, or signal to crewmates

You can sit on chairs

You can sleep in bed to restore health

You can flip the megaphone around to whisper to nearby players

You’ll find rowboats equipped with cannons

Three new shanties: Infernal Galop, Ballad of the Mer, and Row Row Row Your Boat

Polyhedral dice emotes, so you can roll-play D&D while you role-play a pirate

Skeletons and phantoms with guns now drop ammo pouches

Rats will be on your ship, and can indicate when there’s water on the lower decks

Markers now indicate loot from Meg and the Kraken in the water

Storage Crates now have a ‘take all’ option

Pirate mouths now move when you’re talking in-game

Plus there are a whole bunch of new cosmetics this season, including both free and paid options – but you’re better off checking those out for yourself in the announcement trailer below.

For more pirate games, you can follow that link.