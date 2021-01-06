Save up to $100 on these Secretlab gaming chairs

You could be sitting on your desk for hours a day, whether you’re playing the best PC games or working from home. Secretlab’s gaming chairs come pretty high in online and critics recommendations, alongside brands like noblechairs and GTracing. With all the adjustments available to support a good posture which may prevent any future injuries, a quality gaming seat gives your back a real treat – and at their discounted prices of up to $100 off, these Secretlab chairs may be worth a look.

The range on sale includes their Omega and Titan chairs – pretty much the same chairs, but with the Titan being much larger compared to the hugging fit of the Omega. Secretlab suggests that if you’re over 5’11”, you’ll want to stretch to the Titan – although you may want the extra space of the Titan anyway.

No matter which of these two chairs you go for, you get adjustable armrests, height and angle customisation, plus a head and lumbar cushion. Each one is also available in three types of upholstery – faux PU leather, fabric, or genuine Napa leather. There’s a ton of colour schemes available for each too, including some game-themed ones one sale too, such as Overwatch and Cyberpunk 2077.

The cheapest chair available ion the sale is the Secretlab Omega. Despite its lower price, don’t think that it’s full of compromises though, with all the moving parts needed for a comfortable, personalised fit. Faux PU leather offers the best value, discounted 9.5% ($40) for US customers, down to $379 from $419. UK customers can pick the same chair up for £314, down 10% (£35) from £349. For an extra $20 / £30, you can swap that PU leather for a fabric material – which looks a lot smarter, in our opinion, and the albeit much more expensive Napa leather option has $100 off.

The larger Titan starts at $419 / £364 with the PU leather option, with $40 / £35 off, and all the same adjustability from the Omega. This also supports a maximum weight of 131kg, versus the Omega’s 108kg limitation. You can have a look at Secretlab’s sale here to complete your gaming setup.