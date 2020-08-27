Sennheiser’s best entry point into high-quality audio is now up to 27% off

These Sennheiser HD 599 headphones have a special place in my heart. I recently decided to take the plunge into the wonderful world of audiophile headphones, and they’ve been the perfect pair to take me there. If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get into genuinely high-quality audio, they’re the perfect choice.

Sennheiser’s HD 599 open-back headphones are currently on sale for $182.55 on Amazon’s US site, $67.40 (27%) cheaper than their $249.95 MSRP, and £142.97 on Amazon’s UK site, £37.02 (21%) cheaper than their £179.99 MSRP. With this discount, you’re getting truly next-level audio quality for a bargain price.

This might seem expensive to those of you used to your average gaming headset, but for a pair of audiophile-quality cans it’s actually pretty cheap. This is why the HD 599 headphones are often touted as best entry point into the audiophile world – they offer audio quality comparable with some $300-400 headphones for half the price even before this discount. Throw in the sale and it’s a no-brainer if audio quality is your jam.

Sennheiser is a brand renowned for its quality audio, and it’s no different with these headphones. The 12-38,500Hz frequency range headphones are open-backed, which makes for a much more open and accurate soundscape. It does also mean that sound bleeds in and out more easily – this is the price you pay for top-notch audio with any open-backed headphones, and it’s a price well worth paying.

Sennheiser HD 599 open-back headphones $249.95 $182.00

They’re also incredibly comfy thanks to the fabric ear cup padding and adjustable headband, and they feel sturdy enough to withstand any accidental dropping or bending. The body is mostly plastic, but none of it feels cheap – and this plastic is likely one thing that allows the price to be set so low for such a high-quality product. The cable is detachable, and goes from a (somewhat strange) 2.5mm jack that plugs into the headphones to a quarter-inch output jack – it does come packaged with a quarter-inch to 3.5mm adapter, though, so you’ll be able to plug them into your standard audio port without any hassle.

I should also note that my own pair was actually faulty, as the audio stopped coming out the left ear after a couple of weeks of use. But all I had to do was post these back with proof of purchase, and Sennheiser quickly responded to replace them. And this is by no means a widespread issue – most customers have no issues with the HD 599 headphones at all. Sennheiser is very good with customer service, returns, and repairs, so you can feel secure that any unlikely issues will be sorted quickly.

Overall, these headphones are, as previously stated, the perfect entry point for audiophile-quality headphones. If you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive way into top-tier audio, you can’t go wrong with them, and this is especially true at this discounted price.